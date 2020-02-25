Addiction Treatment Providers Opens Detox Center in Aultman Hospital

A new addiction treatment option opens in Canton this week. The withdrawal management center will be run by addiction treatment provider CommQuest at Aultman Hospital. It will be located in the hospital’s former inpatient psychiatric unit. The 20 bed facility will offer residential treatment and 24/7 detox services. CommQuest director of marketing Trista Todd said the new space allows for more treatment options.

Trista Todd explains case by case treatment options

"They'll do an assessment and determine whether or not they might need actual detox services or maybe just need outpatient or residential services and then if they do need detox services, we'll take them right up to the unit."

They expect to treat more than 750 patients a year. This will replace CommQuest's original treatment center in Massillon which will now offer housing and adolescent treatment services.