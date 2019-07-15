Addiction Treatment Provider Receives Transformative Grant

A Stark County nonprofit that offers addiction and mental health treatment has received its largest ever contribution. The Timken Foundation awarded a $1.6 million grant to CommQuest Services.

CommQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Hochadel said the grant will be used for facility repair, so they can put operational dollars towards helping people.

CommQuest CEO calls grant transformative and says it will allow them to maintain quality client care.

“When somebody has the courage to pick up the phone and say you know what I’m struggling with drugs or alcohol or I have some significant mental health stuff that needs done. We want to make sure that we can offer that access to care when they call us and this allows us to continue that great client care access that we focus on.”

CommQuest is one of the largest behavioral health organizations in Ohio. Each year it serves more than 20,000 people.

It has facilities in Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Carrollton and Minerva.