Addiction Treatment Provider Receives Transformative Grant

By & 1 hour ago
  • a photo of CommQuest's family living center in Massillon, Ohio
    The Family Living Center, a homeless shelter in Massillon, will get a new roof thanks to the grant CommQuest has received from The Timken Foundation.
    GOOGLE EARTH

A Stark County nonprofit that offers addiction and mental health treatment has received its largest ever contribution. The Timken Foundation awarded a $1.6 million grant to CommQuest Services.

CommQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Keith Hochadel said the grant will be used for facility repair, so they can put operational dollars towards helping people.

“When somebody has the courage to pick up the phone and say you know what I’m struggling with drugs or alcohol  or I have some significant mental health stuff that needs done. We want to make sure that we can offer that access to care when they call us and this allows us to continue that great client care access that we focus on.”

CommQuest is one of the largest behavioral health organizations in Ohio. Each year it serves more than 20,000 people. 

It has facilities in Canton, Massillon, Alliance, Carrollton and Minerva. 

Tags: 
CommQuest
Timken Foundation
The Ohio Council of Behavioral Health and Family Services Providers

Related Content

A Second Women-Only Addiction Treatment Facility Opens in Stark County

By Tyler Thompson May 30, 2018
photo of Deliverance House 2
COMMQUEST SERVICES

Stark County is doubling its capacity for treating women dealing with drug or alcohol addiction. CommQuest Services has opened a second residential treatment facility with 17 beds for women.

Treatment at Deliverance House II lasts three to four months and includes counseling and job training. Conquest spokesman Mike Garcar says another focus is post-care treatment.