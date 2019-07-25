An Activist Group Is Attempting A Referendum on Ohio New Energy Bill

  • a photo of Davis Besse power plant
    Davis Besse nuclear power plant in Oak Harbor is one of two nuclear plants in Ohio that FirstEnergy Solutions had said it might shut down if lawmakers didn't provide subsidies to save them.
A group can now begin collecting campaign funds for a possible referendum on the state’s new energy law. The political action committee is looking at possibly fighting the law that subsidizes two nuclear plants to the tune of $150 million a year.

The group Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts is leading the charge for a possible ballot issue to stop the new energy law, which creates subsidies for nuclear, coal and solar.

It registered with the Secretary of State to become a political action committee the day the bill was signed into law.

The new energy law has garnered a variety of opponents. Environmental groups are against rolling back the green energy policies. Conservative groups say bailing out the two nuclear plants goes against free market principles. And the oil and gas industry says this creates an unfair playing field.

To get on the 2020 ballot, the PAC would need to collect more than 265,000 signatures.

energy bill
nuclear bailout
First Energy Solution
Ohians Against Corporate Bailouts
coal bailout
solar
oil and gas
Election 2020

