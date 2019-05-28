The ACLU Keeps Pushing for a New Congressional District Map This Year

  • photo of current Ohio Congressional map
    Congressional District Map of Ohio
The group that sued over Ohio’s Congressional district map said there’s still time to draw a new one for next year's election if lawmakers are ordered to do that. On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court delayed a lower court’s order to redraw the map by June 14.

The U.S. Supreme Court said Ohio’s map will stand at least till after its rulings next month on maps from North Carolina and Maryland. A federal court in Cincinnati ruled Ohio’s map was unconstitutionally partisan gerrymandered. Freda Levenson with the American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio said she’s confident a map could be ready by the September 20 deadline for next year’s Congressional elections.

“It takes a long time to draw a gerrymandered map. Drawing a constitutional map is not a lengthy endeavor,” Levenson said. 

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost said it’s common sense to wait for the high court’s other rulings. A new map will be drawn after the 2020 census, under new rules approved by voters last year.

