2020 Ohio Primary Results

  • a photo of Summit county ballot drop box
    Many county boards of elections put up drop boxes where voters could submit ballots if they chose not to mail them in.
Ohio is wrapping up an unprecedented primary day. The state canceled scheduled voting over concerns about the coronavirus hours before polls were to open on March 17, the originally scheduled primary election day. The legislature opted not to schedule another day of full in-person voting. Instead it called on the Secretary of State to implement voting by mail. 

The process required voters to request an application to receive a ballot. They had to fill that out and send it in, then a ballot was sent to them. All ballots had to be postmarked by Monday, April 27. They could also be dropped off at local elections boards by 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. 

Secretary of State Frank LaRose says there were more than 1.9 million requests for absentee ballots and 1.5 million had been returned by Tuesday. LaRose said the U.S. Postal Service delivered thousands of ballots Tuesday to boards of elections in Cuyahoga and Hamilton Counties.  

Boards of Elections are now counting ballots received before March 17 and all those dropped off in person or mailed in that arrived by today. 

The Secretary of State has asked all of the elections boards not to release results before uploading them to the Secretary of State's website. WKSU is following information and will update it as it becomes available.

These thinks will take you to the Boards of Elections sites for the counties in the WKSU listening area: 

