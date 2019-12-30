2019 in Review: Bills That Passed

By 1 minute ago
  • DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

21 bills were signed into law in Ohio in 2019, including the new $69-billion-dollar two-year budget, a controversial energy bill that reduced or eliminated clean energy standards….and an abortion bill that was put on hold by a federal court before it could take effect.

Top priority
One of the top priorities for new House Speaker Larry Householder was what he called an energy bill - a controversial $1 billion bailout of Ohio’s two nuclear power plants. The law also did something Republicans had long wanted – it rolled back the requirements that electric utilities get a percentage of their power from renewable energy resources, and it also eliminated utilities’ energy efficiency programs. When he introduced House Bill 6 in April, Householder compared the current approach to a hammer that forces investment into renewables.

“We’re trying to go from the hammer of the mandates and do away with the mandates and instead provide a carrot to those people who are generating energy in the state of Ohio to try to have lower carbon emissions,” Householder said.

That part of the bill cost its sponsors Democratic votes. But subsidies for two coal plants were added in, to bring in more Republicans. But even Gov. Mike DeWine pushed for the bill too, saying nuclear power had to be a part of Ohio’s energy landscape.  The new law angered environmentalists and free market groups, who wanted it thrown out. Lobbyist Gene Pierce spoke for them.

"This props up obsolete, super polluting power plants, some of them aren't even in Ohio," according to Pierce.

Pierce led an unsuccessful effort to put a referendum on the ballot so voters could overturn it. It failed in a bitter battle, in which the bailout’s supporters spent tens of millions of dollars on ads linking the opposition to the law to Chinese interests. Much of the money opposing the referendum effort came from dark money groups that didn’t have to reveal their donors.

Tax breaks, tax hikes
The new two-year budget preserved a quarter of a million-dollar income tax break for all small business owners but banned lawyers and lobbyists from taking it. But after legal and logistical issues, the legislature unanimously passed another bill that restored that break – while helping teachers buying supplies for classrooms and eliminating sales tax on feminine hygiene products. That’s an idea many Democrats, like Rep Brigid Kelly (D-Cincinnati) wanted.

“We are giving women and girls in our state more access to products that can help them go to school, go to work, to fully participate in their community.”

But some taxes went up too.  Ohioans are paying a higher gasoline tax now thanks to the 10 ½ cent hike on a gallon of regular unleaded in the transportation budget passed in April – a few days after the deadline.

Carnival ride safety, the heartbeat bill and new gun laws
new law strengthening rules for amusement rides in Ohio was signed in November. Tyler’s Law is named after 18-year-old Tyler Jarrell, who was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in 2017.  And there was abortion legislation that was signed into law, most notably a six-week ban known as the Heartbeat Bill. It’s on hold because of a court challenge, and there’s no sign it will take effect anytime soon. 

With the second year of the two year session starting soon, there are several bills that are still working their way through. They include DeWine’s bill that he says will help stop gun violence, an overhaul of drug sentencing laws, measures to halt unexpected medical bills and a plan to ban local bans on single-use plastic bags and containers. 

School funding reforms
And the legislature is mulling over ideas on how to reform school funding. The Ohio Supreme Court has ruled the current method unconstitutional four times, largely because of its over-reliance on property taxes. And as the state enters this new decade, lawmakers say they think they’re close to fixing that formula for good.

Tags: 
HB6
heartbeat bill
Tyler's Law
school funding

Related Content

Group Opposed to Nuclear Bailout Turns to Courts After Petition Drive Fails

By Andy Chow Oct 21, 2019
a photo of the petition
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The hotly-contested energy law that bails out nuclear power plants takes effect Tuesday. A group trying to pause the law and put it before voters did not turn in their signatures by the Monday deadline. But the anti-nuclear bailout group is taking a different route.

Ohioans Against Corporate Bailouts says they didn't have enough signatures to qualify for a referendum by the deadline.  

The group's Gene Pierce says their referendum drive has been met with heavy opposition, including ads, mailers, and canvassers who allegedly blocked and harassed signature collectors.

Opposing Sides on HB6 Nuclear Bailout Law Referendum Show No Signs of Backing Down

By Sep 23, 2019
Perry nuclear power plant seen from the south
TIM RUDELL / WKSU

The drive to halt the new law that bails out Ohio’s two nuclear power plants and put it before voters next year is running up against a high profile blitz to shut it down.

Each side is expected to be spending at least $3 million – to gather signatures, or on ads and fliers. Spokespeople for both sides discussed their thoughts on  the campaign.

'Heartbeat Bill' Passes Ohio House and Senate

By Apr 10, 2019
photo of protestors
JO INGLES / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A controversial bill that bans abortion from the point a fetal heartbeat is detected has passed the Ohio House and Senate. This marks the third time state lawmakers have passed what’s been called the “Heartbeat Bill.” But this time will likely be the last because Gov. Mike DeWine says he’ll sign it into law.

Opponents of the bill, which bans abortions around six weeks, gathered outside the House chamber even before the debate started inside.

Then one by one, lawmakers spoke out. Some Democrats shared their personal stories of unplanned pregnancies or abortion.

DeWine Signs Tyler's Law Following 2018 Amusement Ride Death

By Nov 6, 2019
People watching DeWine sign bill.
DAN KONIK / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Gov. Mike DeWine has signed into law a bill that strengthens rules for amusement rides in Ohio. 

The new law is named after 18-year old Tyler Jarrell, who was killed in a ride malfunction at the Ohio State Fair in 2018. Seven other people were hurt. Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda says the new law codifies a more extensive inspection process.

Lawmakers Plan to Change Ohio School Funding Formula

By May 31, 2019
a photo of Larry Householder
ANDY CHOW / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

The speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives called the threat of a lawsuit from a central Ohio school superintendent “unfortunate.” The issue revolved around the 166 districts that are getting less money from the state than the school funding formula said they should.

Speaker Larry Householder says lawmakers plan to work on changing the school funding formula.