100 Arrested in Human Trafficking Sting Operation

By 50 seconds ago
  • Ohio Attorney General David Yost adresses members of the press during a press conference on a sting operation,
    Ohio Attorney General David Yost adresses members of the press during a press conference on a sting operation, "Operation Fourth and Goal," on human trafficking. Ohio Statehouse, Columbus, Ohio. Friday, Sep. 13, 2019.
    KAREN KASLER / STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

A three-day, multi-agency, undercover human trafficking sting in Central Ohio has resulted in 104 people being arrested.  This sting is just the latest in statewide efforts to combat human trafficking.

Attorney General Dave Yost says 30 police agencies worked together in this sting, an operation called “Fourth and Goal.” Fifty-three of 104 arrests were for felonies, and 26 arrests involved crimes against children. 

“Human trafficking is modern day slavery,” Yost said. And Yost says authorities are finding it’s prevalent throughout Ohio. “What we are starting to see here is there is more of this than we thought.”

Yost says similar stings have been conducted in Cleveland and the Mahoning Valley in recent months.

Tags: 
human trafficking
police
mass arrest
David Yost
sting operation

