The Feed from WKSU News

Transgender voters often face unique challenges while registering to vote and at the polls, making them feel disenfranchised.
Few of the dozens of books written about what happened at Kent State May 4, 1970 have the emotional impact of John Backderf’s graphic novel Kent State,…
Tenant advocates have warned that the nation faces a wave of evictions, now that the CARES act and moratoriums against evictions have ended. One…
John Kasich has been getting a lot of attention as a speaker at the Democratic National Convention this week. But there’s another Ohioan who has a…
This summer, the effects of systemic racism have been driven to the forefront. At the same time in Akron, the LeBron James Family Foundation has been…
Summit County is channeling another two-and-a-half million dollars toward the centering groups that advocates say are one key to saving babies’ lives. The…
Organizers of a town hall meeting tonight in Stark County are hoping to deepen community dialogue about policing and race relations.John Spitzer, Rabbi…
Akron officials today unveil a new cultural plan after two years of community forums and public review. And residents have overwhelmingly asked for more…
By the end of this month, a group working to address the disproportionate affect COVID-19 has had on African-Americans in Ohio is expected to issue its…
Perhaps no city in the midwest is more emblematic of Rust Belt identity than Youngstown. A steel boomtown in the first half of the 20th century, things…