OH Really?
WKSU is looking for the answers to the questions you have about Ohio in a project we call OH Really? It's an initiative that makes you part of the news gathering process.
Latest Episodes
-
Jen Miller of the League of Women Voters discusses early voting and voter registration
-
You have questions about voting this fall: everything from counting absentee ballots to voting in-person. You asked – we’re answering in this week’s "OH…
-
WKSU listeners have been sending in questions about voting this fall, from what happens to absentee ballot applications to the security of each county’s…
-
The Akron Police Department has confiscated 469 guns so far this year, an increase of 20 percent. A listener asked our OH Really? team, what happens to…
-
As employees return to work in Ohio, questions remain about how 2020 tax returns could be affected by the stimulus money that many Americans got as part…
-
Businesses in Ohio are re-opening and schools are making plans for this fall. But you’ve still got questions about the future of telemedicine, and when…
-
For decades, factories in Cleveland's Industrial Valley have sent smoke and even fire out of their smokestacks – a process known as “flaring.”Margaret…
-
Ohio businesses continue to re-open this week, and you’ve still got questions about how coronavirus will affect everything from your pets to homeless…
-
As some of Ohio’s non-essential businesses reopen, you’ve still got questions about how coronavirus will affect everything from college tuition refunds to…
-
As some of Ohio’s nonessential businesses prepare to reopen, you’ve still got questions about how coronavirus will affect everything from dental…