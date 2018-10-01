© 2020 WKSU
PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
Mark's Almanac
Monday through Friday
Hosted by Mark Pennell

Mark's Almanac is a 90-second trip back in time that highlights the world's history from the very serious to the sometimes sublime.

Latest Episodes
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 24, 2020
    It was on this date in 1955, U.S. President Eisenhower complained of indigestion, later diagnosed as a heart attack. And it was on this date in 1964, the…
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 23, 2020
    It was on this date in 1938, the 1939 World's Fair was announced. And on this date in 1962, ABC's first color television show premiered. 
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 22, 2020
    It was on this date in 1862, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln released the preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation.
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 21, 2020
    It was on this date in 1893, the first automobile in America ran in Springfield, Massachusetts. And on this date in 1970, the first Monday Night Football…
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 18, 2020
    It was on this date in 1899, the Maple Leaf Rag was published by Scott Joplin. And it was on this date in 1965, two famous sitcoms premiered on NBC.
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 17, 2020
    On this date in 1862, the battle of Antietam began. And on this date in 1920, a meeting was held in Canton, Ohio on the formation of the American…
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 16, 2020
    On this date in 1920, a bomb exploded in the Financial District of New York City. And it was on this date in 1950, the Cleveland Browns beat the defending…
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 15, 2020
    On this date in 1831, John Bull started service as the first successful steam locomotive in the United States. And it was on this date in 1965, a show…
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 14, 2020
    On this date in 1901, Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as the 26th President of the United States.  
  • PENNELL marks almanac.jpg
    Mark's Almanac for September 11, 2020
    On this date 19 years ago today, the nation was rocked by the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.
