Mark's Almanac
Monday through Friday
Mark's Almanac is a 90-second trip back in time that highlights the world's history from the very serious to the sometimes sublime.
Latest Episodes
-
It was on this date in 1955, U.S. President Eisenhower complained of indigestion, later diagnosed as a heart attack. And it was on this date in 1964, the…
-
It was on this date in 1938, the 1939 World's Fair was announced. And on this date in 1962, ABC's first color television show premiered.
-
It was on this date in 1862, U.S. President Abraham Lincoln released the preliminary version of the Emancipation Proclamation.
-
It was on this date in 1893, the first automobile in America ran in Springfield, Massachusetts. And on this date in 1970, the first Monday Night Football…
-
It was on this date in 1899, the Maple Leaf Rag was published by Scott Joplin. And it was on this date in 1965, two famous sitcoms premiered on NBC.
-
On this date in 1862, the battle of Antietam began. And on this date in 1920, a meeting was held in Canton, Ohio on the formation of the American…
-
On this date in 1920, a bomb exploded in the Financial District of New York City. And it was on this date in 1950, the Cleveland Browns beat the defending…
-
On this date in 1831, John Bull started service as the first successful steam locomotive in the United States. And it was on this date in 1965, a show…
-
On this date in 1901, Theodore Roosevelt was sworn in as the 26th President of the United States.
-
On this date 19 years ago today, the nation was rocked by the deadliest terrorist attack in human history.