KSU alum sheds light on the mysteries of the brain

A picture of Earl K. Miller Ph.D.

Today's guest is Earl K. Miller Ph.D., a Kent State University alum and a Picower Professor of Neuroscience at the Picower Institute of Learning and Memory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

In this episode, Miller sheds light on how the brain works and what inner processes happen to allow our mind to function correctly. He is a pioneering researcher into the brain's neural basis of executive control which includes working memory, attention, decision making, and learning.