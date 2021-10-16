Project Shield Explores Library and Health Practitioner Partnerships in Supporting Early Childhood Development

Project SHIELD is an early childhood project currently underway at Kent State University that hopes to establish, on a national level, how libraries can partner with healthcare practitioners to support learning and health in early childhood. Kent State's School of Information and College of Nursing teamed up for the project and recently received a grant from the Institute of Museums and Library Services to fund the research.

Katie Campana, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in the School of Information at Kent State University. She is the principal investigator for Project Shield. Michelle Baldini, MLS is the Director of the Reinberger Children's Library Center at Kent State University and a co-investigator on the project.