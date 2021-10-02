© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elevations 1400x1400 logo
Elevations

How Do You Keep a University Safe from COVID?

Published October 2, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A picture of Dr. Manfred Van Dulmen.
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Dr. Manfred Van Dulmen.

Covid-19 has been with us for more than a year and touched all aspects of public life, including that of students and staff at Kent State University.

Dr. Manfred Van Dulmen is an Associate Provost for Academic Affairs and the Dean of the Division of Graduate Studies at Kent State University. He also chairs the university's pandemic leadership committee. He joined us to highlight the current safeguards and strategies that Kent State University has in place regarding the pandemic.

Tags

ElevationsManfred van DulmenKent State UniversityElevations
Stay Connected
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay. In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo. There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice. In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country. It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85. The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now. In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990.
See stories by Joe Gunderman