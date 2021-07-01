What's So Interesting About Insects? An Interview with Christie Bahlai, Ph.D.
Christie Bahlai, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Kent State University. She is an applied quantitative ecologist and population ecologist who uses approaches from data science to help solve problems in conservation, sustainability, and ecosystem management.
She just released a new podcast called “How Do You Know?” The show explores the numbers behind our beliefs and shows the human side of data science.