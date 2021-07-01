© 2021 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Elevations 1400x1400 logo
Elevations

What's So Interesting About Insects? An Interview with Christie Bahlai, Ph.D.

Published May 22, 2021 at 7:05 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A headshot of Christie Bahlai in a hat.
KENT STATE UNIVERSITY
Christie Bahlai, Ph.D.

Christie Bahlai, Ph.D. is an assistant professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Kent State University. She is an applied quantitative ecologist and population ecologist who uses approaches from data science to help solve problems in conservation, sustainability, and ecosystem management.

She just released a new podcast called “How Do You Know?” The show explores the numbers behind our beliefs and shows the human side of data science.

Tags

ElevationsElevations
Stay Connected
Joe Gunderman
After a degree in broadcasting and theater from BGSU, Joe’s professional radio world commenced in Archbold, Ohio, in 1979, where he was the overnight deejay. In 1980 he transitioned to one of Ohio’s original radio stations, WSPD in Toledo. There he became a bone fide, mulit-award winning production director, and began paying serious attention to voice. In 1984 he came back to his hometown of Cleveland and became a full-time freelance voice artist, doing work heard all over the country. It was during this time that he was hired as an actor once a month on the WKSU production, “Standing Rock Access,” which ran from 1984-85. The freelance voice work has continued for over 30 years now. In addition to the voice work, in 1986 Joe joined, as production director, the highly successful team at Lite Rock 106.5 WLTF-FM/WRMR-AM in Cleveland, which through ownership change became WLTF-FM/WWWE-AM in 1990.
See stories by Joe Gunderman