Kent State Psychologist Turns Tall Tales into Public Speaking Win

Lisa L. Sims, Ph.D. is a Psychologist in Counseling and Psychological Services at DeWeese Health Center at Kent State University. She participated in a Toastmasters International speech contest after joining in September 2020. She took first place in the local competition.

After advancing to the Division Contest, Sims finished third by telling a tall tale about a fictional animal who could rid the world of COVID-19 named Schnozzlepuss.

