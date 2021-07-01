Kent State Grad Launches New Instagram Live Series on Taboo Subjects
Katherine Wilkes is a Kent State University alum who recently launched a new Instagram Live series, Different Folks, Different Strokes.
In a recent press release on the show, she stated "DFDS is a live series about me interviewing people from taboo backgrounds.” Her show focuses on topics regarding people of color, disabled people, black women, exotic dancers, comedians, those with health issues, and other topics not well discussed.