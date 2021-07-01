Investigating the Source of a Large Cache of Stone Age Tools Found in Ohio

WKSU's Jeff St.Clair spoke with Kent State anthropologist Dr. Metin Eren about the research done by his team on over 150 stone tools. They were found in a single cache near Mt. Vernon, Ohio, by William Nelson. The evidence, points toward the tools having been buried by the Covis people 13,000 years ago. Jeff reported the story on WKSU, and host Dean Amy Reynolds welcomes Jeff to Elevations to present an extended version of his interview with Dr. Eren, whose team has published a paper on the find.