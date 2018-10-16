Elevations
Bringing new perspective to science, technology, education and the arts, Elevations is a weekly radio show presented Saturdays at 7 a.m. on WKSU. Hosted by Dr. Amy Reynolds, dean of the College of Communication and Information, Elevations features interviews with Kent State University faculty, staff, students, alumni and friends. Through engaging conversations, we are telling the story of Kent State’s upward trajectory made possible by the innovative spirit and boundless energy of our community members.
Latest Episodes
The Quasar Energy Group has been tasked with hauling away Kent State University's food waste that was ground up through the Grind2Energy system. The food…
Kent State University is adding a Grind2Energy system in the dining area of it's new Design Innovation Hub. No food scraps pre- or post-consumer will go…
Lisa Audet, Ph.D. is an Assistant Professor in Speech Pathology and Audiology at Kent State University. She is a former Provost Faculty Associate in the…
Dr. Sara Bayramzadeh, Coordinator of Kent State University's Healthcare Design Program in the College of Architecture and Environmental Design, is leading…
Students run Kent State's Campus Kitchen, which recovers food from area sources and provides that food to local folks who are in need. The Kitchen…
IdeaBase is a Kent State University student design agency that offers advertising, branding, copywriting, identity design, marketing research, web design,…
Karl W. Kosko, Ph.D. is an Associate Professor in the College of Education, Health and Human Services at Kent State University.Kosko, with partners…
Tracey Motter DNP, RN is the Associate Dean of Undergraduate Programs at the Kent State University College of Nursing. She has received the Robert Wood…
David Hassler, Director of the Wick Poetry Center at Kent State University, tells us about two calls for poetry in anticipation of the upcoming 50th…
As Chief Information Security Officer at Kent State University, Robert Eckman is responsible for driving cyber security excellence and maturity across the…