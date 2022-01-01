Xeaiver Bullock is from from Fayetteville, North Carolina and currently lives and goes to school at Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio where he is studying communications and is quarterback on the football team. He will graduate in December of 2022.

Xeaiver is a member of the Black Student Union, a delivery driver for Papa Johns and a dog lover who has a two-year old pit named Tarzan. He wanted to work at Ideastream Public Media because it seemed like a place where he could call home: a place where everyone matters from the CEO down to the interns. He believes Ideastream will give him the tools to be a better journalist and a better man.

