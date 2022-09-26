Taylor WiznerReporter/Producer
Taylor Wizner is a health reporter for Ideastream Public Media. She previously reported for Interlochen Public Radio in northern Michigan and WDET in Detroit.
Taylor graduated from the University of Michigan and has a master's degree from Columbia Journalism School.
-
Northeast Ohio's supply of the updated Moderna booster shot that protects against the new Omicron variants has run out in some communities and is low in others after a reported inspection issue at a vaccine manufacturing plant in Indiana earlier this month.
-
Dr. Airica Steed will be the new CEO of MetroHealth, the hospital system announced Thursday. She will replace outgoing CEO Akram Boutrous who is retiring at the end of 2022.
-
The future of St. Vincent Charity Hospital's psych ER is in doubt now that the medical ER is closingThe future of Cleveland’s only psychiatric ER is in doubt after St. Vincent Charity Medical Center officials announced last week the looming closure of ER and inpatient service. Instead, St. Vincent will offer urgent care services on the site after Nov. 15.