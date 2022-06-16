A rising senior at University School in Hunting Valley, Theo works as an intern for Ideastream Public Media.

Outside of the classroom, Theo serves as co-editor in chief of the school newspaper, the US News, after working as a staff writer his sophomore year.

With a variety of passions, Theo has enjoyed his time on the school academic challenge and mock trial teams. His junior year, he furthered these extracurricular interests, taking on the role of co-head of USPN, a school organization that broadcasts key sporting events.

Theo is and avid sports fan, a member of the school’s squash team and serves as the statistician for the baseball program. He also helped coordinate a dodgeball tournament fundraiser along with other members of the school Aurelian society, a club meant to connect students with community engagement opportunities.

His senior year, Theo will take on a role in student government, serving as one of the school’s house prefects. The ten elected seniors lead the boys in their respective houses, plan various school activities, and comprise a board responsible for administering student discipline.