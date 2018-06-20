Taylor Haggerty
Northeast Ohio census workers are pushing forward with efforts to count Cuyahoga County residents after U.S. Census deadline was extended to the end of October. Workers will be stationed in and around high-traffic areas like the county board of elections, Browns stadium and the recently reopened Heinen’s in Downtown Cleveland, said Cuyahoga County Director of Regional Collaboration Michele Pomerantz. “It gives us real time to partner with other agencies to be in all the places where people are going to be in the last few weeks of October,” Pomerantz said.
Construction on the largest Downtown Cleveland residential development in 40 years is complete, Playhouse Square announced Thursday. Construction of the nearly 400-foot tall Lumen Tower began in 2018. Located at Euclid Avenue and East 17th Street, it includes a parking garage, outdoor terrace and more than 300 apartments, of which 86 are already leased, according to Playhouse Square President and CEO Gina Vernaci.
Updated: 2:10 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 The Ashtabula River is on its way to being removed from a list of areas of concern for environmental degradation, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Andrew Wheeler said Wednesday during a visit to Cleveland for an update on Lake Erie and the surrounding watershed.
Early in-person voting starts Tuesday in Ohio, and boards of elections will begin mailing absentee ballots for the general election. It marks the end of months of voter registration drives, including those held by advocates for the homeless. But there’s still much work to be done to address barriers preventing Northeast Ohio’s homeless community from casting their ballots.