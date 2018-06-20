Sean FitzgeraldNews Intern
Sean Fitzgerald is a senior journalism major at Kent State University. Sean has been with Black Squirrel Radio, Kent State's student-run radio station since the spring of 2018 as a sports show host and co-host, a web article contributor and now serves as the sports department director for the station. Sean hopes to pursue a career in sports journalism once he finishes school.
The Cleveland Browns are off to their best start in nearly 20 years. First-year head coach Kevin Stefanski has led the team to a 3-1 record, built around a strong running-game and some spectacular catches.
The Indians are on the brink of elimination after game one of their wild card series against New York. Game two is Wednesday night at 7pm at Progressive Field.
A walk-off, 5-3 win over the Chicago White Sox Wednesday night clinched a playoff berth for the Cleveland Indians. Jose Ramírez hit the winning three-run…
The Cleveland Browns will try to re-group on their home field Thursday, as they host the Bengals less than a week after an embarrassing season-opening…
The Cleveland Browns begin the NFL season Sunday. The team has had little time to get adjusted under new coach Kevin Stefanski because of the pandemic.…
Major League Baseball decided that no fans would be allowed to spectate at games this season, and only the teams' staff and the media would be let in. I…
The Cleveland Indians are in the hunt for the playoffs during this pandemic-shortened season.The team made waves earlier this week when it shipped ace…
The Cleveland Indians are halfway through the most unusual season in history. After 30 games, WKSU sports commentator Terry Pluto said the Tribe is in…
The third day of the Democratic National Convention for Ohio Democrats has been partially fueled by a tweet from President Trump calling for a boycott of…
A long-time professor at the University of Akron is leading an effort to assess the campus for its diversity and inclusivity. English professor Sheldon…