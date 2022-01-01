Rick Jackson

Rick is a Senior Host and Producer at Ideastream Public Media, the host of The Sound of Ideas, and the Host of NewsDepth on WVIZ.

He has been honored by the NATAS with 6 regional Emmy Awards, 31 Emmy nominations, and awards from the SPJ, AP, Communicator Awards, and Women in Communications, among others.

In Cleveland for 25+ years now, Rick is a Pittsburgh native who had a lot of family living in Northeast Ohio during his formative years, and spent time in the area.

Rick is a graduate of Bethany College in West Virginia, and worked at local television stations in Wheeling, WV, Memphis, TN, Charlotte, NC, and Philadelphia, PA. Working in Ohio twice, he spent several years at Cleveland’s WKYC in the mid 80’s, and WOIO in the early 2000’s. He spent time early in his career as a news anchor at WKEE Radio in Huntington, WV, and later at WPEG Radio in Charlotte, simultaneously serving as the 6:00 & 11:00 PM television anchor for the NBC affiliate.

For four years in the 1990’s, Rick was the overnight anchor in New York City for the worldwide CBS News program Up To The Minute, interviewing international newsmakers, world leaders, authors, athletes, entertainers, and politicians, conducting more than 3,000 long form interviews.

But it’s been Ideastream Public Media where he spent nearly half his 44 years in the business, coming here in 2003, and working continuously at WCPN, WVIZ, and now, WKSU.

