Rachel Rood is the Coordinating Producer for Ideastream Public Media’s morning public affairs show, The Sound of Ideas. She has been part of the team since 2015, where she is best known for creating the award-winning community engagement series, The Sound of Ideas Community Tour. The tour has traveled all across Northeast Ohio, from Ashtabula to Sandusky, even aboard the Goodtime III, covering topics like the future of NASA Glenn, immigration, politics and racial division. She also produced the One Small Step series in partnership with StoryCorps that asked Ohioans from different political backgrounds to talk to each other civilly in the heat of the 2020 election.

Rachel came to Ideastream from National Public Radio, where she produced for their flagship afternoon program, All Things Considered. She earned her master’s degree in broadcasting from American University in Washington, D.C. and received her bachelor’s degree in film at Rochester Institute of Technology.

Rachel grew up in South Russell and now lives in University Heights. In 2020, she was named one of Cleveland Jewish News’ 12 Under 36. She is also an Adjunct Journalism Professor at Baldwin Wallace University.