Nick Castele

A big question hangs over Mayor Justin Bibb’s first budget: How many of Cleveland’s suburban commuters will take back their income tax payments to the city because they’ve been working from home during the coronavirus pandemic?
Brown is running to hold onto the Congressional seat she won in last year’s special election.
The morning session marked the start of hearings on the new mayor’s $1.8 billion budget proposal, which includes new spending on Bibb’s leadership team and allocations required by the newly passed police oversight charter amendment.
Tariq K. Shabazz has run twice for Congress. Now, he’s competing in the Democratic primary for Cuyahoga County executive. Shabazz is running on a platform of criminal justice reform, cybersecurity and aid to those in economic need.
A newly released report from Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb offers a detailed look at the new administration’s early priorities.
There have been three elections for Cuyahoga County executive since voters overhauled county government more than a dozen years ago. No Republican has won. Lee Weingart is hoping to become the first. He’s been running for county executive for a year already, raising money and building connections.
To balance the budget, the mayor is using $56 million left over in city coffers at the end of Mayor Frank Jackson’s administration. The city carried over $131.7 million from last year – an unusually high amount, thanks to Cleveland’s allocation of federal coronavirus dollars.
Two candidates for Cuyahoga County executive are each beginning their election year with more than $400,000 on hand in what will likely become a million-dollar race to lead county government.
Citizens for Change PAC and Citizens for Cleveland’s Future PAC — both of which sought to aid Kevin Kelley’s candidacy — filed financial disclosures with the Federal Election Commission in the last few days.
As part of Cleveland’s hosting of the NBA All-Star Game, the league will lend players and basketball veterans to a vaccine public education campaign, giving out merchandise and Cavaliers tickets as incentives.