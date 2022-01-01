Natalia Garcia was born and raised in Mexico, but moved a lot growing up. She lived in Mexico, Istanbul, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and now Cleveland.

Natalia went to college at Penn State University for Film and Television Studies. She started her career as a Production Assistant at the PBS station in Erie, PA, WQLN. Natalia moved to Cleveland after taking a position at Ideastream Public Media in May of 2018.

Natalia’s duties at Ideastream include editing NewsDepth and Applause, as well as directing the livestream for the City Club forums every Friday.