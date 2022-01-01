© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Natalia Garcia

Natalia Garcia

Multiple Media Producer
Stay Connected

Natalia Garcia was born and raised in Mexico, but moved a lot growing up. She lived in Mexico, Istanbul, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and now Cleveland.

Natalia went to college at Penn State University for Film and Television Studies. She started her career as a Production Assistant at the PBS station in Erie, PA, WQLN. Natalia moved to Cleveland after taking a position at Ideastream Public Media in May of 2018.

Natalia’s duties at Ideastream include editing NewsDepth and Applause, as well as directing the livestream for the City Club forums every Friday.