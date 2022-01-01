Mike McIntyre

Mike became Ideastream Public Media’s executive editor in June of 2020 after ten years as host/producer of the “Sound of Ideas” on WCPN.

Mike began his journalism career in newspapers, working in Elyria, Toledo and Lorain before joining The Plain Dealer in Cleveland in 1990. He worked as a reporter and metro columnist for the paper and, later, Cleveland.com for 30 years and was honored with an induction by the Press Club of Cleveland into the Cleveland Journalism Hall of Fame in 2016.

Mike grew up in Lakewood and attended St. Edward High School and Bowling Green State University, where he earned a bachelor of science degree in journalism. He is married to another executive editor, Elizabeth McIntyre of Crain’s Cleveland Business. They have two grown children, Aidan and Mo, and two lovable and sometimes exasperating dogs, Coco and Otis.