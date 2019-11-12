Matt Lupica "officially" began his broadcasting career as a sophomore in high school at the age of 15, when he joined CABLE 9 community television in Macedonia. At the job, he worked as a camera operator, floor producer, and a color commentator for high school basketball games for nearly 10 years. After graduating from Nordonia High School, he began his journey towards a college degree, graduating from Cuyahoga Community College and later Kent State University in 2017 with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications.

During his time in college, he continued to work at CABLE 9 while, at the same time, freelanced for local newspapers such as The Newsleader, Stow Sentry, Hudson Hub-Times and The Sagamore Voice magazine, covering city council meetings, high school sports, and writing features. In 2015, Kent State University Press published his book, The Baseball Stadium Insider: A Dissection of All Thirty Ballparks, Legendary Players, and Memorable Moments. Not only is it the most detailed book ever written on the current Major League ballparks, but it also features quotes from players, broadcasters, and managers -- all of whom were interviewed by Lupica, in person -- including personalities within the game like Hall of Famers Ken Griffey, Jr., George Brett and broadcasters such as Dick Enberg, Cleveland-favorite Tom Hamilton and Wheel of Fortune host, Pat Sajak.

All of his experiences have led to him joining the WKSU staff in October of 2017 as a host. "I believe that all of my previous experiences have no doubt helped pave the way for me to join the highly-successful staff here at WKSU," said Lupica. "I am very fortunate to have the opportunity to contribute to an already well-acclaimed station, which has been named best news operation in Ohio by the Society of Professional Journalists."