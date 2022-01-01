Mary Fecteau is a 15-time Emmy Award-winning Senior Producer at Ideastream Public Media in Cleveland, Ohio. Her work has aired nationally on PBS. Originally from Pawtucket, Rhode Island, Mary arrived in Ohio in 2007 and has worked and studied in the Buckeye State ever since.

As a graduate student at Ohio University‘s Public Media Master’s program, Mary studied and worked at the WOUB Center for Public Media in Athens, Ohio from 2010-2011. Her time as a Master’s student was bookended by work as a Producer at ThinkTV in Dayton, Ohio. Mary worked at ThinkTV from 2007-2010 and returned from 2011-2012 before joining Ideastream Public Media.

Mary graduated Summa Cum Laude from California State University, Long Beach with a Bachelor of Arts in Film and Electronic Arts. She loves cats and drinks too much coffee.