Marlene Harris-Taylor is the managing producer of health content at Ideastream Public Media. Marlene took over leadership of this team during the most significant health story of the decade – the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this role, she was a senior reporter on the health team for more than three years.

She is also on the board of directors for the Association of Health Care Journalists and the Press Club of Cleveland.

Marlene has also been the Medical Editor for the Toledo Blade newspaper, public affairs host/producer for WBGU-PBS, and a producer for NPR’s Morning Edition program.

Marlene is a graduate of the Ohio State University and has a master’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.