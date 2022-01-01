Marlene Harris-TaylorManaging Producer, Health
Marlene Harris-Taylor is the managing producer of health content at Ideastream Public Media. Marlene took over leadership of this team during the most significant health story of the decade – the coronavirus pandemic. Prior to this role, she was a senior reporter on the health team for more than three years.
She is also on the board of directors for the Association of Health Care Journalists and the Press Club of Cleveland.
Marlene has also been the Medical Editor for the Toledo Blade newspaper, public affairs host/producer for WBGU-PBS, and a producer for NPR’s Morning Edition program.
Marlene is a graduate of the Ohio State University and has a master’s degree from Miami University of Ohio.
The Ohio National Guard members and the Ohio Department of Health told early birds who went to the drive-thru free COVID-19 testing site in University Circle Tuesday morning to come back after 9:30 a.m.
Dr. Boutros declined an interview to discuss his departure from MetroHealth, but stated in a news release the timing is right for him to step down.
Doctors and other medical staff at the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center are being required by the U.S. Department of Federal Affairs to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them the first medical professionals in Northeast Ohio required to be vaccinated. The VA announced the requirement Monday for health care personnel who provide direct care.
A Navy veteran from Cleveland tried vaping marijuana to deal with his chronic pain. He landed in the hospital, becoming one of over 2,200 Americans who have suffered serious lung injury from vaping.
U.S. hospitals are under mounting pressure to address violence against health care staff by patients and visitors. Nearly half of emergency doctors say they've been physically assaulted at work.