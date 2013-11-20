Mark Urycki

Mark grew up in Akron and has worked in radio news since 1982 at WNYN Canton, WKSU Kent, and WCPN Cleveland. He’s been an anchor, reporter, news director, and program director.

Mark's award-winning reporting included documentaries on the liberation of the Nazi death camps and the 1970 shootings at Kent State as well as multi-part series on urban planning, local history, adoption, and the Cuyahoga River. He’s covered four presidential national conventions, followed the Cleveland Orchestra on three European tours, and reported from Israel on the trial of John Demjanjuk.

Mark also had the misfortune in 1986 to be on the field during “The Drive” that sank the Cleveland Browns and, in 1989, behind the basket during “The Shot” that beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

His reports through the years for NPR, PRI, and the BBC were aimed at letting the rest of the world know that Ohio is more than just a flyover state.