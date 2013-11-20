Mark Urycki
Mark grew up in Akron and has worked in radio news since 1982 at WNYN Canton, WKSU Kent, and WCPN Cleveland. He’s been an anchor, reporter, news director, and program director.
Mark's award-winning reporting included documentaries on the liberation of the Nazi death camps and the 1970 shootings at Kent State as well as multi-part series on urban planning, local history, adoption, and the Cuyahoga River. He’s covered four presidential national conventions, followed the Cleveland Orchestra on three European tours, and reported from Israel on the trial of John Demjanjuk.
Mark also had the misfortune in 1986 to be on the field during “The Drive” that sank the Cleveland Browns and, in 1989, behind the basket during “The Shot” that beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.
His reports through the years for NPR, PRI, and the BBC were aimed at letting the rest of the world know that Ohio is more than just a flyover state.
The village of Peninsula and leaders at the national park are working together to cover the cost of infrastructure while preserving the town's historic character.
Bob Pickett was vice president of the Black United Students at Kent State. Bill Arthrell led anti-war efforts.
After the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, WKSU's reporters and producers spoke with Northeast Ohioans about their reaction to the tragedy.
Fifty years after he was shot by Ohio National Guardsmen at Kent State University, Alan Canfora has died at 71. Maybe more than any one person, Canfora kept alive the stories of what happened that day in 1970 when soldiers killed four students and wounded nine, including Canfora, during anti-war protests.
Love them or hate them, modernist buildings of the 1960s and '70s are beginning to need renovation, and the U.S. General Services Administration is trying something unusual — putting a 32-story office tower under glass. The double wall exterior will not only save energy but protect the inhabitants from a bomb blast. NPR explores whether the repairs are worth the $120 million and if the outer wall will ruin the original architecture design.