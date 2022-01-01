Mark A. Rosenberger was named Ideastream Public Media’s first Chief Content Officer in March of 2018. In this role he serves on the executive leadership team as the editor-in-chief leading strategic implementation, planning and development of all content produced and presented for Ideastream audiences.

He leads multiple media units for innovative content creation across radio, digital and television platforms. He develops and maintains strategic partnerships to enhance Ideastream content, expand the reach of content, establish operational efficiencies and strengthen branding.

Previously, Mark was Managing Editor, Content at Ideastream overseeing content and programs related to community affairs, health, arts and culture, science and education. He was part of the leadership team that effected the merger between WVIZ/PBS and 90.3 WCPN which formed Ideastream in 2001.

Mark was on the executive leadership team that established 89.7 WKSU as part of Ideastream Public Media in 2021.

He joined WVIZ/PBS from Scripps-Howard Broadcasting where he was News/Special Projects Producer. His start in broadcasting was as a news producer for WHP CBS 21 Harrisburg and WHP 580 in Pennsylvania. He holds a Bachelor of Science in communications/radio/TV/Film from Messiah College/Temple University.

Mark is a founding board member and serves on the executive committee of the Ohio Debate Commission.

Email Mark or give him a call.