Last week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine proposed changes to the state’s Medicaid program — the first major overhaul in 15 years. The changes, which will have to be approved by the federal government, will help improve health outcomes of Ohioans covered by the program, specifically children and those who need specialized care, DeWine said. Medicaid covers low-income residents, long-term care in nursing homes, pregnant women, and children. It is managed differently by each state.

