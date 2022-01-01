Leigh Barr works as a producer for Ideastream Public Media on the programs The Sound of Ideas and The Sound of Ideas Reporters Roundtable.

Leigh has spent her career working in radio and television variously as an assignment editor, producer, writer and reporter. She has worked at several Northeast Ohio media outlets before coming to IPM including WKSU, WOIO, and WKYC.

Her work on The Sound of Ideas has earned awards from the Cleveland Press Club, The Ohio Society of Professional Journalists and the Public Media Journalists Association, formerly known as the Public Radio News Directors Inc.

Leigh graduated from Kent State University.