Lee Chilcote

The seeds for GardenWalk Cleveland were planted in 2010 when founders Jan Kious and Bobbi Reichtell visited its namesake, GardenWalk Buffalo, a free, self-guided tour of more than 400 urban residential gardens. They enjoyed it so much they decided to bring it here.
Analysis: City of Cleveland is quietly blocking citizen planning efforts for safer, bike-friendly streetsThe long-envisioned Lorain Avenue Cycle Track may not happen at all, or if it does, it could be so watered down as to hardly resemble the original, bold vision.