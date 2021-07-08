© 2021 WKSU
Lee Chilcote

Founder and Editor

Lee Chilcote is editor of The Land. Lee is a writer and journalist. His work has appeared in Vanity Fair, Next City, Belt, Planning, Land and People and other publications. Before founding The Land, Lee was a founder and executive director of Literary Cleveland, an organization whose mission is to “help writers and readers explore other voices and discover their own—creating a vital, diverse and supportive literary community in Northeast Ohio.”