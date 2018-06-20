Lauren GreenGraphic Design Assistant
Lauren Green is a senior at Kent State University. She is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree in visual communication design and an Associate Degree in marketing. She is a member of Kent State's National Collegiate Sales Community. Her passion for design comes from a goal-driven mentality with an interest in typography and print media. Lauren has two years of freelance experience. She has also been awarded with the best design at Kent State's 2019 VCD Juried Show.