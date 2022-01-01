© 2022 WKSU
Kennedy Copeland

Kennedy Copeland

Arts and Culture Intern
Kennedy Copeland is from Bedford, Ohio. She is a senior at the University of Toledo majoring in media communication. She is a member of Lambda Pi Eta, the honor society of the National Communication Association as well as a Spring ’22 initiate of the Beta Lambda chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. She is excited to be a part of the Arts and Culture team at Ideastream Public Media, and she is ready to expand her knowledge on the creativity around her.