Kellie NockReporter
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station.
She has worked on other projects since, mostly focusing on the stories of the people living in Northeast Ohio.
Email: kellnock@gmail.com
