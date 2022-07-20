Julie Grant
Julie Grant got her start in public radio at age 19 while at Miami University in Ohio. After studying land ethics in graduate school at Kent State University, Julie covered environmental issues in the Great Lakes region for Michigan Radio’s "The Environment Report" and North Country Public Radio in New York.
She’s won many awards, including an Edward R. Murrow Award in New York, and was named “Best Reporter” in Ohio by the Society of Professional Journalists. Her stories have aired on NPR’s "Morning Edition," "The Splendid Table" and "Studio 360."
Julie loves covering agricultural issues for the Allegheny Front—exploring what we eat, who produces it and how it’s related to the natural environment.
The new Shell cracker plant will produce tiny plastic pellets known as nurdles. The impact of the pellets ending up in waterways is causing concern among environmentalists.
After the General Motors' plant closed in 2019, leaders in Eastern Ohio's steel valley are pushing for a rebrand.
In Ohio, clean energy advocates say it's long been hard to get wind and solar projects approved. Now there are new questions about that after a bribery scandal linked to a controversial energy law.
A dozen people are scurrying around a church basement in Youngstown, Ohio. They’re arranging tables and chairs, setting up paperwork, and hanging up...
Ten years ago, the fracking industry was already booming in Pennsylvania, but people in Ohio were just starting to hear about it. Many were excited that...
Deciding what happens on private property might seem like a basic right. But when it comes to energy development, Ohio and other oil and gas-producing...