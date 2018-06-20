Joyce Johnson was born with a radio name and has been on the air since she was 18-years old at Ohio University where she received her B.S. in Communications. She received her M.A. in Communications from the University of Akron where she taught broadcasting, news and speech for 12 years before accepting a position at Notre Dame College in Cleveland to teach communication theory and speech.

Joyce is a writer at the Akron Beacon Journal where she has covered fundraisers since 2002. She has been a regular news fill-in anchor for news/talk WNIR since 1989 and she works on call as a private investigator where she specializes in missing people. Her work has been featured on Voice of America in Washington, D.C. as well CNN.

Joyce was news director for WCUE, WQMX,/WONE/WAKR. She was a news reporter, weather forecaster and the first female weekend anchor for WAKC-TV 23 in Akron, Ohio. She worked as a business reporter and anchor for PBS-Television’s In Business, Down Hill Derby Days, Zoo View and the Mock Election. She has been producer at WEWS TV 5 in Cleveland as well as Time-Warner and Armstrong Cable. She was inducted into the Broadcaster’s Hall of fame in 2000.

Joyce is the co-owner of Johnson & Olson Communications, a full-service public relations agency. Her recent acting credits include the Matthew McConaughey movie "White Boy Rick," Ghost Brothers, House of Wills, EPIX Channel's "Get Shorty" with Ray Romano. and NBC's show "Disappeared."