Jon Nungesser

Jon NungesserProducer
Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.
Jon relocated from Buffalo, NY where he worked as a producer for a startup website featuring local musicians and stories of the region. He also worked in the banking sector for a number of years. Coming back to Northeast Ohio is somewhat of a homecoming for Jon as he grew up in Medina.
Jon graduated from the State University of New York at Fredonia with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2009. He is an avid Cleveland sports fan (Browns, Indians) and also enjoys photography, traveling, cooking, record collecting and playing his guitar.
-
Morning Headlines: Thousands Cast Ballots on First Day of Early Voting; Kent State Partners With CVS for COVID-19 TestingThousands line up for first day of early in-person voting, Kent State University launches a broad COVID testing program and more of your morning headlines for October 7, 2020.
-
Morning Headlines: LaRose OKs More Drop Boxes, but Only at BOE Locations; Around 100 KSU Students Now in QuarantineOhio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is allowing more than one drop-box for collecting absentee ballots, but only at the board of elections office in each county.
-
Morning Headlines: Voter Registration Deadline is Today, Early Voting Begins Tuesday; Ohio Reports No COVID-19 Deaths on SundayToday is the deadline for Ohioans to register to vote in the November 3rd presidential election, no new COVID-19 deaths were reported in Ohio Sunday, two more Cleveland bars and clubs have been cited for violating the state's COVID-19 health orders and more of the morning's headlines.
-
Morning Headlines: Richland Co. Upgraded, Ashland Co. Remains Red On COVID-19 Alert Map; KSU Adjusts Spring Semester11 Ohio counties are now listed as red on the state’s COVID-19 alert map, nearly 450 COVID-19 cases were reported in Ohio’s K-12 schools this week, Kent State University is making adjustments for the spring semester due to the coronavirus pandemic, and more stories.
-
Kent State University has announced it will begin expanded coronavirus testing on campus, new numbers released in long-term care facilities COVID deaths, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson extends the city’s civil emergency declaration through Oct. 31, and more stories.
-
Get all the morning headlines from WKSU News.
-
44 Kent State students are required to quarantine, a state lawmaker is demanding charges against Governor DeWine over virus orders, Cleveland officials urges calm among protesters ahead of tonight’s presidential debate, and more stories.
-
Mining and steel manufacturer Cleveland-Cliffs is set to buy ArcelorMittal and Ohio surpasses 150,000 COVID-19 cases.
-
Here are your morning headlines for Thursday, September 24:Protesters take to the streets in Cleveland, ColumbusBWU poll shows Ohio is a tossupError by…
-
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, September 23:Kent State warns students to avoid gatheringsCOVID-19 cases, positivity rate dropState unveils…