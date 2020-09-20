Jon Nungesser

Jon joined the station in September 2012 as a producer. He loves all the things he gets to do at the station; from assisting the news department with stories to meeting the interesting guests on Elevations, every day is a new adventure.

Jon relocated from Buffalo, NY where he worked as a producer for a startup website featuring local musicians and stories of the region. He also worked in the banking sector for a number of years. Coming back to Northeast Ohio is somewhat of a homecoming for Jon as he grew up in Medina.

Jon graduated from the State University of New York at Fredonia with a Bachelor’s degree in Communications in 2009. He is an avid Cleveland sports fan (Browns, Indians) and also enjoys photography, traveling, cooking, record collecting and playing his guitar.