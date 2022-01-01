Gabby Jonas is a senior at Kent State University studying journalism. She is excited to be interning with the Ideastream Public Media team this fall.

This past summer she interned at WSYX ABC6 in Columbus where she gained real life experiences as a reporter in broadcast news.

At Kent, Gabby has been a part of the student-run news station TV2 for three years as an anchor, reporter, producer and host of the school's entertainment shows.

It was in her "storytelling with sound" class where she sparked an interest in audio reporting as well.

When Gabby is not in the newsroom, she loves to play with her pet bunny Moishe, host her podcast "Challah At Me" on Spotify and cook anything and everything from soups, bagels, kugels and more with her roommates.

Email Gabby or give her a call.

