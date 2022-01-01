Drew Maziasz is a Producer for The Sound of Ideas, and also serves as the show’s Technical Producer. He’s been with Ideastream Public Media since 2011, starting off as a part-time Operator-Announcer. He studied history at The University of Toledo, and became interested in radio while working at 89.3 WXUT.

Drew was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, now residing in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. He’s an avid cyclist as well as backpacker, who’s interest in transit and environmental issues can be seen in the subjects that are tackled on The Sound of Ideas. He’s also an active musician and enjoys when that passion intersects with his work at WCPN(WKSU), ensuring that the program covers the arts community in the region.

He’s always looking for new stories and topics to cover, reach out to him via email, or on Twitter @DJ_MazzyMaz.