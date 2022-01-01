Denise Hallman joined Ideastream Public Media in 2015 as an instructional coach/facilitator and became the early childhood education coordinator in 2016.

She was previously a teacher and instructional coach in the Cleveland area as well as an area childcare director for the YMCA of Greater Cleveland.

Denise holds a Bachelor of Science in early childhood education and a master's degree in educational leadership from Cleveland State University.

She became Ideastream's early childhood education manager in 2022 and supports the education team by delivering high quality educational programs to children, families and educators in Northeast Ohio.

