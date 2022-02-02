© 2022 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
David C. Barnett

David C. Barnett

Senior Reporter/Producer (Arts)
Stay Connected

David is a Chicago native who moved to the Cleveland area at the age of 11. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Cleveland State University and Dual Masters in Education and Telecommunication from Kent State.

Since joining Ideastream Public Media in 1995, he’s won dozens of local and national awards, produced many features for NPR and PBS NewsHour, plus several nationally syndicated radio and television documentaries.

Load More