David C. Barnett

David C. BarnettSenior Reporter/Producer (Arts)
David is a Chicago native who moved to the Cleveland area at the age of 11. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Cleveland State University and Dual Masters in Education and Telecommunication from Kent State.
Since joining Ideastream Public Media in 1995, he’s won dozens of local and national awards, produced many features for NPR and PBS NewsHour, plus several nationally syndicated radio and television documentaries.
-
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2022 class of nominees runs the gamut of rap and punk to country and glam. Seven out of the 17 acts are making their debut on this year's ballot. An international group of over 1,000 voters will narrow this roster of artists down to about a half dozen who are due to be inducted this fall. A date and venue for the ceremony are to be announced.
-
Over the past year, Black artists in Summit County have come together to better promote their work and make arts connections. The resulting Akron Black Artist Guild now has about 100 members as well as support from the Knight Foundation and the advocacy organization ArtsNow.
-
Reich’s appointment comes as the museum rebuilds its image following a 2020 controversy.
-
COVID-19-related cancellations continue to wrack Cleveland’s performing arts scene.
-
Arts organizations across Ohio are lobbying local government officials to secure a share of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Nearly $2 trillion in stimulus money was assigned to cities across the country last year.
-
Giancarlo Calicchia says he intends to buy the restaurant that closed early in the pandemic, but his plans for the property have not yet been finalized.
-
As revenues from the Cuyahoga County cigarette tax for the arts continue to decline, local advocates are looking to expand the tax to include all tobacco products. An attempt to build that idea into the state budget failed this past summer, but a new effort is in the works for 2022.
-
A bronze sculpture of Jesus depicted as a homeless man on a park bench outside a suburban Cleveland church sparked national headlines last year. This week, additional statues inspired by biblical passages are being installed across the city’s West Side.
-
The vision of Northeast Ohio as a destination for moviemakers has long been the dream of some local leaders. Demand for streaming film and TV shows has sparked a renewed interest in making that happen. A potential key to that quest – building local production facilities.
-
Northeast Ohio arts venues and organizations continue to shut down performances and exhibitions in the wake of the latest COVID-19 surge.