Conor Morris covers education in Northeast Ohio. A 2014 Ohio University alum, he previously won numerous statewide press awards for his reporting on higher education, police and poverty with The Athens NEWS in Southeast Ohio. He moved to Cleveland in 2020 to work with the Northeast Ohio Solutions Journalism Collaborative as a reporter and Report for America corps. member. Morris volunteers his time to run the Unsilenced Voices of CMSD, a blog for Cleveland Metropolitan School District students.

Email Conor or give him a call.

