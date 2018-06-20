Carter Adams

Carter AdamsReporter
Carter is an award winning multimedia journalist specializing in audio reporting and photojournalism. His work has appeared in NPR, The Washington Post and The Portager, where he works as a photo editor and reporter. His reporting centers around working class issues and the LGBTQIA+ community with a focus on voter disenfranchisement.
Transgender voters often face unique challenges while registering to vote and at the polls, making them feel disenfranchised.
