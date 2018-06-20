Brianna Camp

Brie Camp is a junior journalism major who began their education as an English major but recently began journeying into journalism. Brie has always held a passion for words and their many sneaky ways of stringing them together to create meaningful stories. Brie is pursuing a career in journalistic writing and has recently been focused on LGBTQ stories and experiences through the mediums of student media organizations like The Burr and Fusion magazines. They are enthusiastically continuing this exploration of all words and wonderings at WKSU this semester.

Send Brie an email.

