Braedon Olsen is a high school news intern from University School, where he is a rising senior. He has worked for two years with University School’s newspaper, The University School News, both as a staff writer and, most recently, as an Editor-in-Chief. Braedon particularly enjoys writing about Cleveland sports, and he won a Gold Key in the journalism category of the 2021-2022 Scholastic Writing Awards for his piece, “Cleveland Guardians Offseason Preview.” He also likes to cover various activities happening throughout University School, such as the music program, the squash team, and the film club. Braedon is also a diehard Cleveland sports fan and an avid stat junkie, and he loves attending Guardians games at Progressive Field.